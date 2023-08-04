Danish startup Nuntio raises €2M to develop the first open source BaaS platform on Kubernetes

This week Danish startup Nuntio raised €2 million in one of the largest pre-seed rounds in Danish history.

The company has developed the first-ever open-source Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution built on top of Kubernetes that helps developers build scalable backend and cloud infrastructure faster. This allows developers to spend more time coding the user-facing part of their software.

Nuntio co-founder Anders Johnsen is a former developer at both Uber and Google and states:

"Today, when building a new backend, developers lack an easy-to-use solution that offers the flexibility and scalability that fast-growing companies need. Existing solutions are simply too restrictive and not made for fast-growing and complicated projects. Our platform is, and at the same time, we give the power back to the developers, who, unlike today, can choose exactly which databases and technologies they want to use when developing."

Over 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes as part of their cloud infrastructure, and by combining the flexibility and scalability of Kubernetes with the power of BaaS, the company asserts it will set a new standard for software infrastructure that can scale to millions of users.

Johnsen shared:

"We enable developers to build and manage backend applications easier, and by making it compatible with Kubernetes, we make it easier to deploy and scale. This is usually incredibly complex and requires strong knowledge of DevOps and infrastructure, a limited resource, and a problem on a global scale. With our platform, developers used to working with Kubernetes will maintain control and save a lot of time, while those who are not easily can get started without having to deal with the complexity."

The €2M is been invested by VC funds byFounders, Dreamcraft, and NP-Hard Ventures, as well as numerous smaller venture funds and business angels.

The funds will be used to scale the team, further develop the product and begin commercialization.