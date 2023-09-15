Can this electric microcar get the UK's urban dwellers out of SUVs?

We need smaller vehicles like microcars.

While micromobility — from share escooters to ecargo bikes and electric delivery vehicles — has firmly cemented its presence in European cities, there’s also an increased interest in going big.

This year sales of crossovers and SUVs surpassed 50 percent of total new vehicle deliveries in Europe for the very first time, reaching 51 percent of all cars purchased according to numbers collected by market researcher Dataforce.

In the UK, most SUVs are driven by urban dwellers.

And I hope we can all agree that most people don’t need big cars to drive to work, only to park and idle for 8 hours, or to pick up groceries.

With this in mind, can ARK Motors lead a trend away from big cars in the UK with its microelectric cars?

This week London’s first and only electric car company began deliveries of the groundbreaking ARK Zero — priced at a mere £5,995.

Sounds pretty amazing right? And it is! But this is a car, but not as you know it.

Technically the vehicle is a microcar, and it falls under the category of quadricycle.

Let’s start with the specifics. The two-seater ARK Zero is about as far as you can get from an SUV. It can seat two people (and it's possibly a bit squashy if you are tall).

You can drive the ARK Zero with an ‘AM’ (moped) type UK licence or Category 'B' (light vehicles and quad bikes) driving licence.

The vehicle can be driven anywhere except motorways and certain high-speed expressways.

The motor power is 2.2 kW with a capacity of 81 Km on a single charge with a top 45 Kmph. It takes 6-8 hours to charge the battery, which can even be done using a 120V outlet.

The company admits that the Zero's motor power is optimised for efficient city driving. While it can handle moderate inclines with ease, it may face limitations on steeper hilly roads.

So why buy one of these vehicles?

It's optimal for city drivers who drive under 20 kilometres a week. It offers an alternative to cycling and scooters during winter. Its small size makes it easy to park.

Oh, and it's ridiculously cute and reminiscent of the Microlino and Fiat Topolino.

Simply put, the Zero offers highly accessible access to electric vehicles. Yilmaz Bora, CEO of ARK Motors, shared:

"At ARK Motors, we are committed to creating The Future of Urban Mobility that is smarter, smoother, and greener. By eliminating fossil fuel reliance and embracing electric vehicles like the ARK Zero, we can foster positive change in our communities and protect our planet for future generations."

Further, while the UK government doesn’t currently offer any incentives for electric quadricycles, the low price should be enough to expand the buyer market.

What’s more, the company has already built its next model; it will be launched at the end of this year!

If you want a status car which makes people stand up and take notice (or videos of you driving past) this is one to get.

Lead image: ARK Zero. Photo: Uncredited.