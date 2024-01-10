Agritech startup GeneNeer raises $1M for gene-editing crop innovation

Today agritech startup GeneNeer announced the closure of a $1 million Seed round.

The company is working to enhance crop development by creating technology that expedites gene editing and rapid gene discovery.

Working initially with potatoes, it leverages its proprietary Superlines and tissue-specific silencing capabilities to improve the precision, speed, and safety of advanced breeding technologies.

In practice, this not only supports global food security and nutrition but also democratises crop seed innovation, fostering more rapid, localised solutions to the impacts of climate change.

The funding round was led by Tall Grass Ventures, and 2b AHEAD Ventures, a repeat investor from Germany.

Chris Edwards, Managing Partner at Tall Grass Ventures, shared:

“We believe GeneNeer is at the forefront of gene-editing in crop development through their novel and proprietary Superline technology. With this technology, they have developed a multi-faceted platform that mitigates many of the business risks inherent in biotechnology and deep science-based startups. This approach enhances stability and aligns with the nimbleness and adaptability required to lead an emerging field. With a deep mix of technical competency, skill and business acumen, the team is well positioned to successfully execute against their vision and have a significant role in increasing the resilience and adaptability of global agriculture."

Kinneret Shefer PhD, CEO and Co-founder of GeneNeer said:

“The addition of Tall Grass Ventures and return investment of 2b AHEAD Ventures provide GeneNeer with outstanding support from seasoned, savvy and visionary investors and mentors. Their involvement will be instrumental in GeneNeer’s ability to achieve its ambitious business plans.”

The funds will be used to expand the company’s research and development into its methods for enhancing gene editing and gene discovery.

While the company’s first focus is on the potato market, further development in other key crops is being explored through strategic partnerships.

