Found Energy raise $12M Seed Round to extract energy from aluminium waste

Cleantech Found Energy have raised a $12M Seed Round led by Glenfield Partners. KOMPAS VC also participated in the round.

Found Energy’s technology is able to extract carbon-free energy from various aluminium feedstocks, with an aluminum hydroxide byproduct that can fuel alumina refineries, as an alternative to energy generated by depleting fossil fuel reserves. the technology uses a proprietary catalyst and treatment process in order to crack the protective oxide layer that naturally forms on aluminum as it interacts with oxygen.

The round included investments from across Europe, the US and Asia, participation from KOMPAS VC, Munich Re Ventures, Good Growth Capital, the Autodesk Foundation, J-Impact, GiTV, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) as well as Glenfield Partners LTD.

The company plans to direct the funding towards the delivery of pilot systems to early adopters within the year as well as further product development. They hope that this technology could be used to decarbonise industries with particularly high carbon emissions such as manufacturing and shipping.

Partner at KOMPAS Talia Rafaeli commented: