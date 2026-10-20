Daytona hits $1B valuation with $60M Series B for AI agent cloud

Daytona, a company developing cloud infrastructure for AI agents, has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round at a $1 billion valuation, bringing its total funding to $91 million. The round was led by FirstMark, with participation from Patrick Collison (Stripe), Adam D’Angelo (Quora), Brendan Foody (Mercor), Tobi Lütke (Shopify), Olivier Pomel (Datadog), Aravind Srinivas (Perplexity) and Eric Yuan (Zoom).

Other investors included Alumni Ventures, Evergreen Fund, Okta Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next and Torch Capital. Existing investors also increased their commitments, with Pace Capital doubling its investment, Upfront Ventures tripling and E2VC quadrupling theirs.

Daytona develops cloud infrastructure that provides secure, isolated computing environments where AI agents can execute code, use software tools and perform tasks. Its platform enables AI developers and enterprises to train and evaluate models, as well as deploy and manage AI agents in production.

As AI systems increasingly move beyond answering questions to performing tasks autonomously, companies face growing infrastructure demands. Running large numbers of agents simultaneously requires computing resources that can scale according to demand while maintaining security and isolation between individual agents.

Daytona addresses these challenges by allowing companies to launch computing environments for AI agents through a single API. The platform supports Linux, Windows and macOS, with computing resources that can expand or contract depending on the requirements of each task. It also allows agents to pause, resume or explore different approaches without losing their progress.

Ivan Burazin, co-founder and CEO of Daytona, highlighted the importance of secure infrastructure as companies deploy growing numbers of AI agents. He said:

Companies are going to manage thousands of digital employees, and each one needs a safe place to fail. Daytona ensures one rule breaking agent doesn’t spill into company wide chaos.

The company provides infrastructure to Anthropic, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Cursor and Cognition, while its customer base also includes Meta, Cohere, Mercor, Handshake, Surge AI, SambaNova, Postman, Bolt.new, n8n and Clay.

Daytona reports growing adoption of its platform for AI training and evaluation, with customers including Snorkel and Trajectory using its infrastructure to reduce processing times. The company also reported a 25-fold increase in its revenue run rate between January and September.

With the new funding, Daytona plans to expand its agent cloud platform beyond its initial sandbox product, scale its computing infrastructure and grow its international team, with recruitment planned across San Francisco, Croatia and Singapore.