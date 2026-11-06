Fourthline and Veridas combine forces to take on global digital identity market

Digital ID provider Veridas is merging with European identity verification and compliance company Fourthline to deliver an advanced trust platform across Europe and the Americas. European investment Ashgrove has committed a €40 million growth investment to Fourthline to support the completion of its merger with Veridas. The wider funding package of up to €65 million includes support from Fourthline’s existing shareholder Finch Capital and new equity investment from Seaya Andromeda.



Founded in Amsterdam in 2017, Fourthline enables financial institutions to maintain consistent compliance standards while supporting ambitious global expansion. Its clients include Revolut, N26, Trade Republic, Qonto, Scalable Capital, Scalapay, Raisin, Rabobank and Bitpanda.

Veridas is a technology company founded in 2017 as a joint venture with BBVA. Since then, it has become a global player in the identity industry, serving over 350 clients across 25 countries in sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and public administration across Europe, Latin America and the United States.



The combination unites Fourthline’s institutional-grade KYC/AML compliance orchestration across Northern and Central Europe with Veridas’s proprietary identity and anti-fraud stack and market position in Southern Europe, the US, and Latin America.

Operating under a single, integrated AI architecture, the combined entity will secure the entire customer lifecycle for global Tier-1 banks, fintechs, telecommunications providers, and digital disruptors across both continents.

The funding will be used to accelerate product innovation, pursue strategic M&A, refinance debt, and support a shareholding reorganisation that includes partial liquidity for Veridas shareholders.

Luke O’Shea, Managing Director at AshGrove, said:

“Fourthline and Veridas are exactly the type of mission critical B2B software businesses that align with our sector specialism.

That expertise enabled us to work closely with Finch Capital and the management team at Fourthline to structure the financing around the specific needs of the businesses.”

The combined company will focus on helping customers reduce financial crime, simplify compliance, improve conversion, authenticate users continuously, and prepare for the transition to reusable digital identity across all markets.

Together they are projected to complete 115 million verifications this year, active in 50+ countries worldwide.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, and is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2026.







