Vensum Power raises €9M to cut power losses in AI data centres, EV charging and energy storage

Finnish deeptech company Vensum Power has raised €9 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Lifeline Ventures, Larsen & Toubro Group and Eviny Ventures. The investment will support the mass production of its power conversion technology and its expansion into AI data centres. The new funding brings Vensum Power's total capital raised to €15.2 million.

Vensum Power develops a software-defined power conversion platform designed to improve energy efficiency by reducing electricity losses during power conversion. Its technology is intended for applications including electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage systems and DC microgrids.

As electricity demand continues to grow, reducing energy losses during power conversion is becoming increasingly important. Vensum Power aims to address this challenge through its software-defined approach, which enables its converters to maintain high efficiency even when electrical loads change rapidly, helping make more effective use of available power capacity.

The company is also targeting AI data centres, where rising electricity requirements and limited power availability are creating additional challenges. Its technology aims to improve the efficiency of electricity delivery to computing infrastructure, helping data centres make better use of their existing power capacity.

According to Peter Nisula, CEO of Vensum Power, the funding marks the company's transition from technology development to industrial-scale production, while opening opportunities to apply its technology in AI data centres.

The question in data centres is no longer only how powerful the chips are, but how efficiently the used electricity actually reaches them. Thanks to the software-defined approach, our converters operate consistently at extremely high efficiency even with rapidly changing loads,

explains Nisula.

With the new capital, Vensum Power plans to move its power conversion platform into mass production in 2027, targeting EV charging, energy storage and DC microgrids, while extending its technology into the AI data centre market.