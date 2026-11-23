Taalas, an AI chip startup developing specialised hardware for artificial intelligence models, has been acquired by AMD in a deal valued at approximately $2.9 billion. The transaction also highlights the growing role of European engineering talent and venture capital in the global AI hardware industry.

Founded in Toronto in 2023 by Serbian engineer Ljubiša Bajić, alongside Lejla Bajić and Drago Ignjatović, Taalas develops specialised chips that integrate AI models directly into silicon. The company raised approximately $220 million from investors including Quiet Capital, Lamond Ventures, Fidelity and Belgrade-based Fifth Quarter Ventures (5QV).

Taalas takes a different approach to AI computing by designing chips around specific AI models rather than relying on general-purpose GPUs. Its first demonstrator chip, developed for Meta's Llama 3.1 8B model, reportedly achieves around 17,000 tokens per second per user. AMD plans to incorporate the technology into its Instinct accelerator roadmap.

The acquisition also marks the second unicorn founded by Ljubiša Bajić, who previously co-founded AI chip company Tenstorrent, valued at $6.2 billion. Tenstorrent operates an R&D office in Belgrade, reflecting Serbia's growing presence in the AI hardware and semiconductor industry. Several international technology companies have established research and development operations in the country, contributing to advances in AI computing, chip design and related technologies.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tihomir Bajić, General Partner at Fifth Quarter Ventures, said:

Taalas is a reminder that some of the most important work in AI is happening below the model, in the chips and systems that make it run. When we started Fund I, betting on AI compute from Belgrade sounded esoteric. Today, it proves to be the right call.



Europe doesn't have to watch the AI hardware race from the sidelines. The talent is already here, in Belgrade, building chips for the world's biggest companies. Backing these founders before consensus helped us win already, and we intend to do much more of it.

Taalas was among the early investments made by Fifth Quarter Ventures through its first fund. The Belgrade-based venture capital firm focuses on supporting technology startups and founders from the Adriatic region and its diaspora, particularly in deeptech and AI-related sectors.