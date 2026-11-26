A 17-year-old Austrian International Mathematical Olympiad medallist has raised pre-seed funding led by General Catalyst for his quant trading startup looking to take on giants like Jane Street and Citadel.

Vienna-based VVS is run by four young founding partners, who hold various international Olympiad medals and have worked at top quant trading firms like Optiver.

VVS is building a ground-up quantitative research stack and trains its own machine learning models, as well as developing trading infrastructure, from market data to technology which minimises the delay between trading decisions and trades being carried out.

William Shi, 17, CEO and co-founder, says: “We’re focusing first on building the fundamentals in data, talent and infrastructure. They are the crux of every frontier AI forecasting model.”

Shi, who only left school earlier this year and was studying at Vienna University at the same time, points out that state-of-the-art machine learning and artificial intelligence applications have been used in quant trading for over ten years and that the industry is a major supplier of talent to frontier labs.

Shi runs VVS with three founding partners: Kei Kazazic, Wendelin Wemhoener and Lorenz Weingart.

The team has worked at top quant trading firms like Optiver and SIG and hold international Olympiad medals, which are medals for secondary-school students in world championships, in mathematics, informatics, chemistry and physics.

VVS sees its small team size as a major advantage in the highly competitive quant market, arguing that the real edge today is how fast a firm can test ideas and get to production.

“Modern frontier AI such as Claude Code makes iterating on ideas almost seamless and parallelises massively, and is great at getting close to the full solution”, says Head of Research Weingart.

CTO Wemhoener expands on that, saying: “Getting things 95% right became very easy, but quantitative trading was always about the remaining 5%. I am excited to be working with this exceptional team to solve difficult problems in quantitative finance.”

Along with the likes of Jane Street and Citadel, VVS is also going up against newer entrants such as Prague-based EquiLibre, founded by DeepMind researchers in 2021, a startup that trains RL agents for trading.

VVS has hired Nguyen Hoang Hai Minh, a senior HTF (high-frequency trading) developer from Selini Capital and former IOI (International Olympiad in Informatics) medalist, to help build out its technology.

The funding round for an undisclosed amount also includes funding from Viet Le-Martin, a prominent European tech investor; Christoph Deckert, a former operator at German software unicorn Personio, and angel investors from Jump Trading, OpenAI and other leading quant and AI firms.

VVS will use the funding to make key hires and build out its technology.

