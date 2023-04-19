General

These are the fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe in Q1 2023

According to Runa Capital's ROSS Index, it's been a busy quarter for French open-source startups, with three out of the top five hailing from Paris. This and more, let's dig in!
Dan Taylor 2 hours ago
These are the fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe in Q1 2023
Send email Copy link

Extracted from Runa Capital’s ROSS Index, a quarterly analysis of the top open-source startups ranked by the annualised growth rate (AGR) of GitHub stars at their repositories and based on Github stars growth of their repositories, these are the top 10 fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe in Q1 2023.

1. Sismo - A Paris-based software development startup that issues ZK badges for reputation aggregation and privacy-preserving access control and enables users to aggregate their digital identities and selectively reveal data derived from their web2 or web3 accounts.

2. Nebuly - This Turin-based startup promises to help others “unleash the power of optimization and make your AI systems thrive with performance”.

3. Massa Labs - Another Parisian startup, Massa Labs is working on a cryptocurrency ecosystem designed for mass adoption and using Blockclique architecture to withstand thousands of transactions per second, while staying secure and fully decentralised.

4. Lago - This Paris-founded startup is backed by Y Combinator and working on an “open source billing API for product-led SaaS”.

5. Qdrant - Based in Berlin, Qdrant is a vector similarity search engine and vector database. It deploys as an API service providing search for the nearest high-dimensional vectors. Embeddings or neural network encoders can be turned into full-fledged applications for matching, searching, recommending, and according to the company - more.

6. Zitadel - Hailing from St. Gallen, Switzerland, Zitadel offers “everything developers need” to incorporate identity management.

7. Snapshot Labs - Belgium’s Snapshot Labs is an off-chain gasless multi-governance tool for crypto projects to poll their user bases.

8. NextCloud - Just down the road from the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, you’ll find NextCloud, a startup working on a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services.

9. Serverpod - Calling Stockholm home, Serverpod is a scalable app server, written in Dart for the Flutter community.

To view the entire report, including non-European startups' ranking, head over to the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index.

These are the fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe in Q1 2023
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All