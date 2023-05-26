Getir takeover talks close as Flink investors reportedly deliver €150 million

According to a report first filed by Handelsblatt, Berlin-based fast grocery service, Flink has raked in €150 million from existing investors including German supermarket giant Rewe at €50 million and Doordash at €30 million. At present, the company is reportedly still in negotiations with potential new investors to further up the number as Flink gives it a go to reach profitability.

According to Handelsblatt’s remains one of the last major players to stand in Istabdul-based competitor Getir, but that talks have been discontinued without a result. So for now, Getir is held at bay from achieving a seeming monopoly in the space pan-European, however, Flink and Getir investor Mubadala “remains interested” in the merger of the two players.

While we’ve seen the rapid and sometimes staggering consolidation of the once-the-darling-of-live-at-the-office-experience era investors, rapid delivery grocery service space, it should come as no surprise that Handelsblatt reports that the €150 million round, which would either be a Series C (doubtful) or Venture (more likely), would also see the valuation of Flink, once at an all-time high of $3 billion, drop to $1 billion.