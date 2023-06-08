French startup Ringover raises €20 million for enterprise communication platform, sets sights on US market

Paris-based cloud communications provider Ringover has closed a €20 million Series B round. The new capital is aimed at stepping up the company’s R&D investments, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.

The €20 million Series B round was led by new investors Orange Ventures and Bpifrance Large Venture, with existing investor Expedition Growth Capital participating.

In 2018, after three years of development, Ringover transformed into a SaaS product that now includes not just phone calls but video calls, chat, and SMS. The tool allows enterprise companies to streamline business communication and customer interactions no matter where staff are located.

The company’s solutions have been adopted by over 10,000 businesses including Cityscoot, Coursier, and AXA Group.

Operating across Europe, with particular success found in France, Spain, and the UK, Ringover has turned its focus squarely on the US market as of late, opening of an office in Atlanta run by co-founder Renaud Charvet.

"Aware that sales performance and customer relations are undergoing major changes, it's important for us to stay as close as possible to our customer's expectations and needs,” commented Ringover CTO and co-founder Ludovic Rateau. “With this round of financing, we are pursuing our development and our initial strategy: to offer any company a powerful suite of customer relations tools, focused on team performance and augmented by AI.”