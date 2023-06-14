German insurtech firm Thinksurance has raised $24 million to expand its digital commercial insurance platform in Europe

German insurtech firm Thinksurance has raised $24 million enabling it to continue to expand its platform. The platform is a digital insurance consultations solution for commercial and industrial clients - it 'enables insurance distributors to fully digitalise consultations and policy processes, allowing them to provide tailor-made insurance solutions for their clients with speed and accuracy'.

The round was led by Viewpoint Ventures and M-Tech Capital and Segenia Capital. Existing investors Eight Roads Ventures and Columbia Lake Partners also participated in the round.

“Thinksurance has quickly established itself as a pioneer in the field of digital insurance consultations,” says Carsten Radtke, General Partner of Segenia Capital. “We are impressed by the company's innovative strength and growth potential. We look forward to accompanying Thinksurance on its journey and are confident that they will change the insurance industry with their innovative approach.”

Thinksurance's partners include European insurance firms such as Allianz, Axa and Zurich. It claims that over 50.000 individual brokers and agents have consulted more than 1.5 million customers with the company’s platform.

“We’re delighted to have established Thinksurance as the partner of choice supporting distributors and insurers far and wide in digitalising their distribution processes. With this funding, we plan to continue to broaden the scope of our offering and value add to our partners," says Florian Brokamp, CEO and co-founder of Thinksurance. “Our vision comes down to enabling brokers and insurers to really be able to focus on what they do best as opposed to getting bogged down with time-consuming busy work - ultimately to the benefit of the entire industry and its clients.”