Gaming revenue growth platform SuperScale scales up with $5.4 million

Bratislava-based revenue growth engine for the games industry SuperScale has raised $5.4 million in a Series A funding round. Having already established partnerships with EA, Big Fish Games, Google, and LEGO, the company intends to use the new capital to ramp up both its product lineup and geographic reach.

SuperScale’s $5.4 million Series A round was led by Venture to Future Fund with Across Private Investments and Zero One Hundred participating. The company garnered an undisclosed amount in a seed round in 2020, and since this time has grown to a 70-member team and has offices in London, Bratislava, and Gdańsk.

While there are a number of “growth engine” services available to game publishers and developers, a standout for SuperScale is what the company terms “Venture Publishing”, whereby they invest in customers’ games, thereby taking on a direct responsibility for their marketing, monetisation and live operations. Just as the moniker implies, the investment is then returned via a revenue-sharing model.

“In 2023, it’s arguably more difficult than ever for companies to scale their games, so it felt like time to expand the scope and depth of our services to support more developers and publishers to succeed,” commented SuperScale CEO and founder Ivan Trancik. “This funding endorses the incredible hard work of our team, and will help us hit major milestones in our ambitious roadmap as we drive rapid growth for SuperScale and our customers alike.”