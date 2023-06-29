Scriptic writes another $5.7 million into its Seed round as it expands its phone-first show and game content with generative AI

London-based studio Scriptic (formerly ElectricNoir) has added another $5.7 million to its Seed round raking in a total Seed round of $8.2 million. The firm that develops interactive phone-first shows and leverages generative AI for its visual and script writing content, will use the funding to expand its content pipeline and create a community of creators via access to tools in a cloud-based creator suite.

The suite will give creatives a 'node-based service which wires together generative language models, diffusion models, and audio synthesis models, allowing them to create high quality and seamless interactive experiences in a short space of time'.

Earlier this year the mobile game studio launched horror-themed mobile game Dark Mode. It ‘not only leveraged AI for content production but also used it as a creative tool; human creatives worked with the likes of DALL-E, ChatGPT, and Murf.ai to create the series’ visual art, voice acting, text and more’.

The second close of the Seed round was led by BITKRAFT Ventures and includes Tower 26 and the Amazon Alexa Fund, as well as additional and returning investors. The initial investment of $2.5 million came by way of Vgames, Moonfire, and angel investors including Unity founder David Helgason and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.

“We created Scriptic with the aim of entertaining the world with stories that reflect our ever-changing digital lives. By bringing together a hugely talented creative team, our proprietary tech offering and a host of cutting-edge generative AI technologies, we’ve been able to create immersive stories that really resonate with audiences, purpose-built for the most interactive medium there is - our phones. Today’s funding, from an incredible cast of new and returning investors, will empower us to pursue our vision of becoming the ‘Roblox of narrative’. We’re excited about building out our pipeline of interactive shows across new and existing IPs, opening up our community for user-generated content, and taking the next step in our ambitious company journey,” says Nihal Tharoor, CEO and co-founder of Scriptic.

“At BITKRAFT Ventures, we firmly believe in Scriptic's vision of bringing live-action interactive entertainment to GenZ and Millennial audiences through smartphones. By providing users with a true sense of agency by shaping their own interactive narratives, Scriptic redefines the boundaries of immersive experiences and interactive storytelling leveraging a unique AI-based production pipeline. We are excited to back the team at Scriptic as they usher in a new category of entertainment by blending game mechanics, AI, virtual influencers, storytelling, and compelling user-generated content on smartphones and multiple social media services,” says Malte Barth, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures,. Barth will join Scriptic’s board.

Main image: Nihal Tharoor and Ben Tatham Scriptic co-founders (credit: Scriptic)