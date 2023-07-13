Belgium’s Amavi Captial acquires Sweden’s SF Ventures, doubles proptech portfolio

Ghent-based Amavi Capital has acquired Stockholm’s SF Ventures, encompassing a full proptech portfolio of 11 companies, all having a Nordic investment scope. The move will effectively double the size of Amavi’s portfolio, now bringing the total to 22 companies.

Formerly SF Ventures and now operating under the Amavi umbrella, the Stockholm-based team of Andreas Nordgren and Richard Lindqvist establish a Nordic branch for the now Amavi Capital Group, bolstering the latter’s presence and activity in the region.

Amongst the companies acquired by Amavi are energy optimsation company Myrspoven, property management tool Pigello and AI-driven floorplan generator Laiout.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amavi Capital," said the Swedish duo of Nordgen and Lindqvist. "This partnership represents a strategic alignment of our investment philosophies and will allow us to leverage our respective strengths to unearth transformative proptech opportunities in the Nordics and beyond. By supporting innovative startups, we aim to redefine the real estate landscape and contribute to the sustainable development of our cities."