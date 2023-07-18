UK's Huq Industries raises £4 million to expand its mobility data platform in Europe

UK firm Huq Industries provides mobility insights to professionals in government, retail, real estate, and finance, giving data on footfall and visitor frequency via its insights platform. It has raised a £4 million funding round led by 24 Haymarket, including ACF Investors. The fund will further the growth of the company as it sets it sights on a European expansion.

“We are delighted to have garnered such strong support from like-minded individuals in the UK investor community as we expand our operations to meet the growing demand for actionable insights on real world behaviours. This funding will enable us to build on the world class team that we have put together here at Huq in order that we can capitalise on the immense demand that we are experiencing for our products across EMEA," says Conrad Poulson, CEO at Huq Industries.

“Huq Industries provides a valuable service for so many important sectors. Via the insights that they provide, Huq helps its customers attain a better understanding of the current economic and societal landscape so that they can make the best decisions for their needs. We’re excited to support a company at the forefront of this space," says Tim Mills, Managing Partner at ACF Investors.