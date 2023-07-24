FinTech

Amsterdam’s neobank bunq secures an additional €44.5 million at €1.65 billion valuation

Despite challenging fundraising conditions, the EU’s second-largest neobank, bunq has secured close to €100 million this year
Dan Taylor 3 hours ago
It’s been a banner year thus far for the folks at neobank bunq. Just last week the firm announced that it had surpassed 9 million registered users accounting for over €4.5 billion in deposits, and today it revealed that it’s secured a fresh €44.5 million in growth capital. In total, the formerly bootstrapped bank has secured nearly €100 million this year alone, despite a noted market downturn.

Current investors Pollen Street Capital, bunq Chief Information Officer Raymond Kasiman, and the company’s founder and CEO Ali Niknam joined the round and committed to an investment valuation of €1.65 billion.

Founded in 2012, bunq remained bootstrapped until mid-2021 when the bank recorded the largest series-A ever raised by a European fintech at €193 million. €168 million arrived via London-based private equity firm Pollen Street Capital, and Niknam reinvested in the company at €25 million.

On the new capital injection, Niknam commented, “It’s been a truly magical year for bunq: we’re rapidly expanding and have seen massive deposit growth. With more and more people entrusting their money to us, we’re convinced that we should double down on our momentum and cement the way forward for future growth.”

In June, Tech.eu contributing author John Reynolds sat down with bunq boss Ali Niknam to discuss the bank’s plans for the year.

