German eco-brands B2B platform ECO Group scales up with €7.5 million

German eco-brands B2B platform ECO Group has raised a €7.5 million Series A to scale up. The round was led by Acton Capital and includes existing investor Fair Capital Partners.

The start-up which was founded in 2022 by Thomas Nehfischer and Christoph Schwerdtle (both ex Proctor & Gamble) carries beauty and household brands such as Naiked, Hydrophil, Daily Good and Herbalind.

“Consumers of all ages are increasingly looking for high-quality, sustainable products. ECO Group has built a unique platform for a new generation of innovative brands in that space," says Christoph Braun, Partner at Acton Capital. “Right from the start, we have been impressed by the company’s traction, and by the excellence and commitment of its team.”

ECO Group has also bought a majority stake in cosmetics brands company JM Nature GmbH.

"We’re glad to have such renowned investors who share our vision of maximising the positive impact on the environment and society and support us in our sustainable growth strategy,” says Schwerdtle. “We’re excited to be doubling down on building a hub for innovative, sustainable brands, and providing consumers with a growing range of eco-friendly products.”