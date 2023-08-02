Softbank-backed event ticketing platform DICE confirms layoffs

Softbank-backed event ticketing platform DICE has confirmed a recent round of layoffs citing restructuring behind the move.

While a DICE spokesperson declined to comment on the exact number of those affected by the layoffs, they did confirm the action, “We recently made the difficult decision to restructure parts of our business to ensure we can focus on our most important initiatives. This is not an exercise we carry out lightly and we’re sad that we have to say goodbye to colleagues that we love working with and respect enormously.”

Founded in 2014, DICE has raised in excess of $134.8 million (the amounts attached to a seed round and Series B round led by Alexandre Mars’ Blisce remain undisclosed), with its most notable raise, a $122 million Series C Softbank-led round announced in autumn of 2021.

Meaning, that despite the entire world, and its associated live music venues, i.e. DICE’s bread and butter, the company has weathered the storm that was the pandemic. Unlike some other tangential industry players.

The DICE layoffs should come as no surprise, as we’ve seen just about every vertical in the tech sector affected by cooling economic trends and the “growth at all costs” mantra thrown out the window.

The company has most recently appointed former vice president of growth marketing at HBO Max, and holder of various executive positions at Hulu, DC Universe, and Warner Bros. Digital Networks Katie Soo to the position of chief business officer, as well as the organisation’s former general council Jack Whibicks to the position of chief operating officer.