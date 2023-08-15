Coachbetter scores $2.9M to bring better coaching to the beautiful game

Swiss sports tech start-up Coachbetter has netted a $2.9 million Seed-Plus investment round to take its coaching tool up to the next division, well rather to drive international growth and introduce better coaching, of the beautiful game, to teams and associations of all levels.

Founded in October 2018 by Patrick Patzig, Simon Arpagaus, Stefan Steuble and Thomas Grimm, Coachbetter supports coaches, players, clubs and associations at all levels and is already used in thousands of football clubs in the US, UK and German-speaking markets. The company counts Borussia Dortmund, Miami Rush and the Austrian Football Federation amongst its 'fans'.

The round is led by Brighteye Ventures and ZEN11Holding and a squad of angel investors including John Gleasure and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and former Premier League star Steven Nzonzi, complete the lineup.

"We are very pleased and excited about the support and trust of our new strategic partners as well as the strong commitment of our existing investors like the Swiss Founders Fund (SFF) to further digitise football team management and coaching education at all levels, always with a strong focus to the needs of our users," says Patzig.

The app also has communication features that connect coaches, players and parents.

“Brighteye is delighted to support the Coachbetter team as they continue to grow. We were impressed not only by the team’s experience in the field and their passion, but by their significant traction and portfolio of existing customers and partners. We anticipate this new round of financing will help them to expand to exciting new football markets," chipped in Alex Spiro Latsis, Founding Partner at Brighteye.