Futraheat bags £700K and seeks industrial partner for heat pump pilot

London-based industrial heat pump startup Futraheat has developed a 300kW industrial heat pump called Greensteam 360 which boosts low-grade waste heat up by up to 60 degrees, upcycling the heat back to the customer allowing them to save on their energy bills and carbon footprint. It says it can cut energy use by more than 80%.

In order to develop and deploy said heat pumps, Futraheat has secured £689,000 from Innovate UK. The funds have been combined with existing cash from clean tech investor Clean Growth Fund, which earlier this year invested £1.5 million in the London firm, to deliver what will be a £1 million scheme.

Next steps for the firm is to find a UK industry partner to 'host the pilot project which will produce low-cost steam up to 150C, a sweet spot for many industries'.

“We are putting out a nationwide call to find an early-mover industrial user who would like to host this groundbreaking £1 million trial,” says Tom Taylor, CEO at Futraheat. “70% of all industrial energy demand is for heat, and a significant amount of this is for process heat in the 100-200C range – usually delivered as high-temperature steam in industries including pharmaceuticals, food and brewing.

“Usually, this heat goes to waste. Our technology recycles low-grade waste heat and boosts it by up to 60 degrees – delivering useful heat back to the customer at up to 150C. This not only slashes energy use by more than 80% but can also radically reduce energy bills and a business’s CO2," he adds.