Investors back AskUI's unique approach to process automation with €4.3M funding

Today German prompt-to-automation platform AskUI announced €4.3 million in seed funding.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to understand applications and their context, providing a unique and cost-effective solution for automating intentions, not interactions.

Conventional automation solutions offer powerful functionalities but are complicated to deploy and configure.

Customising these platforms requires massive consultancy efforts, reliance on APIs, and results in significant software bugs due to insufficient test automation.

While newer automation platforms offer better UX but lack the necessary power and flexibility, they utilise a more rigid, one-size-fits-all approach, becoming heavily dependent on technology stacks and rule-based methodologies.

AskUI addresses these significant pain points by merging the power and flexibility of advanced AI models with the beauty of Large Language Models and user-friendly experiences of a combined no-code and code approach.

The funding is led by Eurazeo, with participation from our existing investors 468 Capital, LEA Partners, APX and new addition Seedcamp as well as existing angels Carsten Thoma and Christian Stiebner.

According to Nils Seele, Partner at LEA Partners:

"The significant amount of manual work needed to set up today's automation workflows shows that current solutions don't live up to what they have promised. The team of AskUI has built a remarkable technology that ushers in the next era of process automation. We're excited to deepen our commitment to AskUI and welcome exceptional new investors."

Nicolas Debock, Managing Director at Eurazeo shared:

"We believe that the automation of white-collar jobs is at an inflexion point under the emergence of new visual AI capabilities.

AskUI's unique visual AI tech stack represents a cornerstone solution used for a horizontal approach with multiple automation processes and use cases. This addresses a more multidisciplinary perspective to automation processes, enabled through AskUI's no-code offering, including business users and developers alike. We are very much looking forward to partnering up with Jonas and Dominik on their journey ahead."

The funds will be used to advance product development. AskUI will release its first prompt-to-automation model, enabling users to control and automate processes just by using words. The company also plans to expand its market globally and grow the AskUI team.