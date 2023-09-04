UK's Chatloop raises £2.1M and bags Apple default browser status

Manchester-based mobile app Chatloop has raised a seed funding round of £2.1 million from private investors.

Chatloop was created to allow anyone to comment on any website at any time, regardless of whether the website has a comment section or not. The browser enables users to comment and bring others into the conversation too by tagging family and friends.

The service is the brainchild of founder Andrew Barlow who came up with the concept after he wanted to comment on a news article about a football transfer deal but couldn’t because there was no comment section. Now, he won’t find himself in that position again. Moreover, the app has just been awarded Apple default browser status which means Apple users need never feel left out of the conversation either.

The startup’s latest funding round will fuel the company's official UK rollout and the implementation and delivery of Chatloop’s Open Innovation Programme for brands. This offering will give brands in the retail, travel, and hospitality sectors the chance to partner with Chatloop.

“Being awarded default browser status by Apple is a huge milestone for the Chatloop team, who have worked tirelessly for the last ten months to ensure our app meets Apple’s stringent integration requirements. Our world-class browser is faster than both Chrome and Safari and default browser status across Apple’s products means that billions of people across the world can now enjoy the benefits of Chatloop every time they go online,” says Barlow.

“Chatloop is bridging the gap between brands and users by making it much easier to share the things you love as you browse. Apple’s endorsement and the generous backing of our investors will supercharge our mission to deliver a people-first web experience that works for everyone,” he adds.

