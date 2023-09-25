Denmark's Nordic Secondary Fund delivers €3.5M funding to Estonia's robotics logistics firm Cleveron

Estonian startup Cleveron has secured €3.5 million in a funding round. The logistics startup was bought by fellow Estonian logistics firm Parcelsea earlier this year, which itself was bought by post and parcel firm Omniva around the same time. Cleveron’s latest investment round was led by Danish Nordic Secondary Fund according to BalticVC.

Cleveron was founded in 2007 by Arno Kütt, Peep Kuld, and Indrek Oolup. It provides software and hardware solutions for robotics parcel terminals providing services to the likes of Walmart, Zara, Decathlon and Asda. Its collection of backers includes Sibo Investment and Tera Ventures.

Cleveron has ventured into pick-up points for shopping and grocery stores. Its Cleveron 501 terminals are self-service automated pick-up terminals which are also temperature-controlled so that items do not heat up or freeze while waiting to be retrieved.

Lead image: Cleveron 501 outside Kultuurikatel, Tallinn via Cleveron. Photo: Uncredited.