Finnish AI governance startup Saidot secures €1.75M for safe AI implementation

Finnish AI governance startup Saidot helps enterprises and governments unlock the benefits of AI safely through its platform. With clients like the Scottish Government and Deloitte the startup gives them the tools to evaluate and implement safety systems for their generative AI systems.

Saidot has just raised a €1.75 million Seed funding round led by Crowberry Capital, a venture capital firm based in Iceland and Denmark that invests in seed and early-stage startups across the Nordics, and Finnish investment firm Ventic. The round also includes €250,000 programme funding from Business Finland’s Young Innovative Companies funding programme. The fresh funding will enable Saidot to grow its SaaS offering sales in Europe while launching new tools on the platform.

“We are incredibly excited to be backing Saidot. The potential does not lie in just their unique platform but in the great mission that they are on – enabling safe, ethical and trustworthy AI as a force for good in the world," says Helga Valfells, Founding Partner at Crowberry Capital.

"I am thrilled about this new phase of our growth journey. With the rapid advancements of AI, governance and safety have become critical factors for our clients' generative AI successes. We are dedicated to helping our customers align their AI with human values and deploy it in compliance with the growing regulatory requirements," says Meeri Haataja, CEO and founder at Saidot.

Lead image: Meeri Haataja, CEO and founder of Saidot (right), and Veera Siivonen, Chief Commercial Officer and Partner at Saidot. Photo: Uncredited.