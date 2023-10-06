How long should you stay in a new job when it's not working out?

Despite what your social media feeds might have you believe, not everyone is jumping out of bed in the morning and firing up their laptop with a beaming grin on their face.

Most people don’t love every second of their job, especially in the settling-in period, and even the most exciting careers have their share of tedious tasks.

However if a negative outlook towards work persistently outweighs the positive — or even neutral — it may be time to make a change.

Before making a rash decision, it can be less disruptive if you improve your current position first. If motivational speaker Marcus Buckingham’s adage that ‘people leave managers, not companies’ rings true for you, see if you can switch teams or departments.

Rehearse your exit interview and use this exercise as a chance to identify things that could be changed proactively to increase your happiness at work.

No going back

If you reach a dead end, and you’re sure you want to bolt, how long should you stay for?

Different experts have varying opinions on the minimum amount of time you should stay in a new job, and it varies from industry to industry.

After professional services — which includes the big four — tech and media have the second-highest instances of employee turnover at 12.9 percent annually.

It makes sense that in cities and hubs where many tech companies operate, it is more common to see shorter tenures on CVs. However, with remote working so common and opportunities broader, it’s never been easier to job-hop.

It’s healthy and admirable to try new things, and once you can diplomatically and positively explain your learnings from a short stint at an organisation, a hiring manager is unlikely to be too hesitant.

But beware: a string of short stays at different companies can be a red flag. If this sounds like you, do some deep work on your values, strengths, and the kind of work you find fulfilling before making another change.

