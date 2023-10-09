OrdinalsBot raises $1M in Seed funding to improve ordinals infrastructure

UK-based ordinals infrastructure platform OrdinalsBot has raised more than $1 million in a Seed funding round.

The startup was founded in February 2023 by Brian Laughlan and Toby Lewis. It recently launched its Software Developer Kit (SDK) providing developers with the tools to seamlessly integrate ordinals functionality into their projects.

Investors involved in the funding round are Kestrel 0X1, Lightning Ventures, Bitcoin Magazine Ecosystem Fund, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Angsana Investments, Deep Ventures and angel investors Sebastien Borget, Howard Morgan, Micah Spruill, Ivan Brightly, and Dillon Healy.

“It’s amazing to see developers returning into the space. Together with our investors and recent seed funding, we are building one of the premier infra companies on Bitcoin” said Brian Laughlan, co-founder of OrdinalsBot.

¨We are proud that OrdinalsBot is one of the first companies in the ordinals sector to raise a $1 million round. We strongly believe that ordinals is a huge market development and OrdinalsBot will enable companies and individuals to store data on Bitcoin and is a key building block in the next wave of Web 3,” says Toby Lewis, co-founder of OrdinalsBot.

Lead image: via Unsplash. Photo: André François McKenzie.