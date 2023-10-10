Estonia's MyDello collects €1.25M to deliver its solution to Finland and the Netherlands

Estonian-based international logistics platform MyDello has raised a €1.25 million Seed funding round. The round was led by Superhero Capital and includes participation from others including Jevgeny Kabanov and angel investors from previous rounds.

Already operational in The Baltics and Sweden, the fresh funding will allow MyDello to strengthen its grasp on those markets and expand to Finland and the Netherlands.

Founded by long-time logistics professionals Magnus Lepasalu, Joel Timm and Siimu Kaas in Tallinn in 2021, MyDello is transporting traditional logistics processes into the 21st century.

It is tackling transparency and communication issues for logistics managers in industrial and wholesale companies. The goal is to ‘reduce waste in supply chains and introduce digitalisation to international transport’. It claims its solution helps companies to reduce logistics costs by 15-20 percent.

“The traditional methods of international freight forwarding are undergoing a revolutionary transformation, and MyDello's digital platform is at the forefront of this change. The platform's unique feature of generating offers within seconds increases efficiency and convenience for all parties involved while reducing costs. It's worth noting that the logistics market is huge, with an annual turnover of €10 trillion," says Jussi Pyörre, Partner at Superhero Capital.

Lead image: Siimu Kaas, Magnus Lepasalu and Joel Timm, founders MyDello. Photo: Uncredited.