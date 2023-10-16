Spanish startup Webel raises €2.1M to expand services marketplace

From beauty services to music lessons, personal training to dog grooming, Spain’s Webel wants to bring the services industry to people’s doorsteps through its marketplace. It is currently delivering over 100,000 services a year in Madrid, Barcelona and Zaragoza.

The Spanish startup has raised a €2.1 million Seed round to fuel further expansion of the services marketplace. The round was led by Trind Ventures and included participation from Zaka Ventures (its first investment in Spain), Decelera Ventures, Tiburon Ventures and angel investment from Hugo Arévalo and others.

Webel was founded in 2019 by Nacho Tejero, Carlos Estévez Rincón, Guillermo Mateo, and Javier Ginés Sánchez while they were at university and it claims it has seen growth of 10x yearly for two consecutive years.

“We were closely tracking the team of Webel for almost a year. During that time, they really proved the scalability of their marketplace model and expanded from Madrid to Barcelona and Zaragoza with impressive growth numbers,” says Andrej Petrus, Chief Investment Officer at Zaka VC. “What is even more important for us is the dedication of the team, and we feel that they really know what they are doing.”

Tackling the main issue marketplaces have when delivering services, Webel claims to have found the secret sauce to getting repeat customers through the platform rather than customers booking directly with suppliers for future services.

'If you want people to place repeat orders through your platform (and pay a commission), the value created for both parties by doing so – such as ease, speed, and comfort – must exceed the economic value (take rate) you are extracting from the transaction. If not, people will logically opt for alternatives off-platform,” says Tejero.

The app provides a book service, calendar, notifications, automated invoices and a loyalty programme.

