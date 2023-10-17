Denmark's Klimate secures €3.5M Seed funding for carbon removal platform

Copenhagen-based Klimate has secured €3.5 million in a Seed funding round led by Eneco Ventures and Helen Ventures and was joined by existing investors Rockstart and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark.

The startup provides a CO2 asset management platform to give companies carbon removal funding opportunities to balance their carbon footprint.

“Klimate operates within the rapidly expanding sector of carbon removal initiatives - the startup offers a unique proposition to make such projects bankable and therefore scalable while supporting offtakers in optimising their carbon removal portfolios. We are excited to join forces with prominent investors like Eneco Ventures and Helen Ventures in this funding round, who bring in the market knowledge necessary to make Klimate a success," says Max ter Horst, Managing Partner, Rockstart Energy.

“This investment is a testament to our commitment to combating climate change and advancing carbon removal technologies. We are grateful for the support of our investors, and this funding will be instrumental in further accelerating our commercial efforts, enhancing our platform's capabilities and ultimately drive our mission to scale up carbon removal capacity,” says Katja Grothe-Eberhardt co-founder and CEO of Klimate.

Lead image: via Unsplash. Photo: Noah Buscher.