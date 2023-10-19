Skoon Energy secures €5M funding for AI-powered clean mobile energy platform

Today AI-powered software platform for clean mobile energy, Skoon Energy announced the closing of €5 million in Series A funding, led by North American VC Blue Bear Capital, with participation from Graduate Entrepreneur Fund.

Founded in 2017 in the Netherlands, Skoon Energy aims to reshape on-site energy supply by connecting users of traditional fossil fuel-powered generators with suppliers of clean mobile energy systems, such as batteries, hydrogen, and solar generators.

Its platform enables customers to select the best energy system for their specific needs, actively monitor their energy usage, and report on carbon savings with the click of a button.

Skoon’s online marketplace has more than 150 verified suppliers, and the platform is used by rental companies across Europe, including Atlas Copco, Volta Energy and Morillo Energy, as well as large-scale energy users such as Vattenfall, the Dutch Ministry of Defence and the Port of Amsterdam.

Instead of relying on legacy infrastructure, which can be outdated, grid operators can deploy a mobile grid to support or replace their electricity grid at scale. This flexibility in time and location placement allows grid operators and their customers to save costs and efficiencies to unlock the benefits of freedom in planning.

According to Peter Paul van Voorst tot Voorst, founder and CEO of Skoon Energy:

“The energy market today is going through tremendous growth and rapid change, which is challenging for most companies to keep up with.

Our years of experience replacing fossil fuel generators at project sites, such as construction and film sets has positioned Skoon perfectly to provide clean mobile energy solutions everywhere. This also means Skoon is ready to tackle grid congestion challenges at a large scale.”

Currently, electrification across buildings and transportation continues to gain momentum. However, the use of dirty fossil-fuel-powered generators for temporary applications remains high as these legacy systems are still being used to fight grid congestion or avoid black-outs.

Dr. Carolin Funk, partner at Blue Bear Capital shared:

“Skoon unlocks access to low-carbon power generation to decarbonize the $10b global power rental market. Its platform provides an integral service that connects hard-to-electrify use-cases with innovative suppliers, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving overall grid stability.”

The Series A round follows investments by Kees Koolen, early investor and CEO of Booking.com and former COO of Uber; Damen Shipyards, the Netherlands oldest family-run maritime services company; and Rabobank, one of Netherlands premier banking institutions.

The new funding enables Skoon to grow its team, advance the development of its software platform, and expand into new global markets.

Lead image: the Skoon Energy team. Photo: Uncredited.