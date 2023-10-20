New investment fund welovefounders injects €35M into the B2B SaaS ecosystem

This week sees the launch of a €35 million investment fund with the charming moniker welovefounders.

The fund out of Brussels primarily focuses on B2B SaaS startups but is sector-agnostic. The minimum investment amount is €500,000, with the possibility of investing up to €3 million per line. The investors plan to support up to 15 startups, with product market fit, go to market strategies, and board member participation, helping reduce the challenges that plague early startups.

Welovefounders is partnered by:

Olivier Mertens, founder of the Metaverse Taatu, who went on to lead digital startup investments at Sambrinvest, supporting over 30 companies and serving on more than 25 startup boards, including Shippr, PricingPact, Shyfter, EMAsphere, and Urbantz.

Antoine Duchateau founder of Odyssey, a company that became a global leader with over 700 employees and revenue exceeding €80 million.

Olivier Tabery, founder of Dedicated, a deal-by-deal fund that invested over €30 million, including in companies like Airbnb, SpaceX, Klarna, Perlego, and Masters.

Thomas Goubau, founder of Aproplan, which later became Letsbuild after merging with Geniebelt.

Together, they have created four startups, two funds, and have invested in over 70 technology companies from pre-seed to pre-IPO stages.

The fund has successfully completed its first closing, raising €15 million, and aims to raise an additional €20 million within the next 18 months.

Interested startups are invited to submit their projects on the website.

Lead image: the welovefounders team. Photo: Uncredited.