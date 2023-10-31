Berlin agritech startup Tupu raises $3.2M to advance urban mushroom farming

Berlin-based agritech startup Tupu has raised $3.2 million in a Seed round. The round was co-led by FoodLabs and Zubi Capital and included participation from Clear Current Capital, FoodHack, IT-Farm, Coast Cap, and angel investors including Roger Hassan and Gil Horsky.

Founded by Eldad Arnon and Daniel Lock in 2021, the fresh funding will see Tupu scale its production capacity and advance its automation technology.

Tupu is farming mushrooms in urban areas using its patent-pending modular farming system which combines bioscience, robotics, and AI.

It launched its first farm in November last year, which it claims supplies more than three tons a month.

“We are grateful to have such forward-thinking investors onboard that share our faith in the power of mushrooms to address the pressing challenges of global food insecurity in the face of the climate crisis,” says Arnon.

The urban farm uses harvesting robots, advanced camera vision artificial intelligence, and the integration of millions of data points from IoT devices distributed throughout the farm.

“Controlled environment farming is a key technology to make our food supply chain climate resilient. We're excited about Tupu as they are able to make indoor farming economically viable,” says Till Hoelzer, Principal at FoodLabs, which was an early backer of the firm.

Lead image: via Tupu. Photo: Uncredited.