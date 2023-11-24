These are the trends tech workers need to know about for 2024

It’s safe to say 2023 hasn’t been the best year for tech (or the easiest year for tech professionals).

From mass layoffs at some of the biggest household names including Meta and Google to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to the recent drama surrounding Sam Altman’s firing and reinstatement as CEO at OpenAI, instability has infiltrated an industry that at one point seemed indestructible.

Competition for tech jobs is also rife as hiring rates have taken a plunge to the tune of 40 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. This is particularly pronounced in late-stage companies — hiring was at 31 percent in 2023 compared to 62 percent in 2022.

So what can tech workers do to not only ensure they stay out of the firing line but future-proof their careers into 2024 and beyond?

Staying ahead of industry trends is one way and with this in mind, Justice Erolin, CTO of BairesDev, has shared his insights and predictions regarding the developments that will define the tech landscape in the coming year. Here’s what he had to say:

L&D is key

Because technology is ever-evolving, short-term certifications can lose their value or become outdated quickly, so it’s important to engage in continuous learning and development via practical, hands-on experiences like internships and apprenticeships.

Data-driver

Next year, clients will prioritise data projects, emphasising strong infrastructures and analytics, with rising demand for AI-driven and cost-effective DevOps and infrastructure capabilities.

Embrace GenAI

Going beyond text, speech, videos, and images, Generative AI is set to transform its application in reporting and analysis, revolutionising how insights are generated.

Upskilling is essential

Modern engineers require a T-shaped skill set, combining deep expertise in a specific domain with a broad understanding of diverse technologies, along with essential soft skills for effective collaboration in team-driven tech environments.

