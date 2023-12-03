A new asset class for tech: Unleashing Europe's tech potential

In the fast-paced global arena of technology, Europe stands at a critical juncture. As China and the United States surge forward in AI, innovation, and space technology, Europe grapples with an identity crisis, torn between its democratic traditions and the urgent need for technological advancement. The time has come for Europe to challenge the current status quo in tech funding or forever play second fiddle to the global tech giants.

This last year, with dwindling VC investments, rising interest rates, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, underscores the pressing need for Europe to revamp its funding approach — particularly within its tech ecosystem.

It is evident that we have done a lot, nowadays there are large numbers of investors, more and more success stories, and amazing talent, but it’s clear that we are not keeping up. In 2023, more than half of the world’s registered unicorns (companies valued over a billion USD) are still coming out of the US and China.

To truly foster innovation and cultivate a thriving community comparable to Silicon Valley, Europe must tap into new sources of financing, specifically harnessing the vast potential of the European credit market.

Europe's historical reluctance to embrace debt financing for tech startups has hindered the sector's growth, but the advent of AI and data-driven tools provides a golden opportunity to change this narrative. Here's why Europe needs to act now and reshape its approach to tech funding:

1. Proper data analysis and forecasting

The power of AI lies in its ability to provide an unprecedented wealth of data for risk assessment and forecasting. Gone are the days of credit decisions based on subjective opinions or outdated partial data.

With proper data analysis, the pool of companies with proven product-market fit and predictable growth expands, making them more attractive to potential lenders. Europe must leverage these tools to identify and support promising startups.

2. Real-time risk assessment

The traditional method of primarily relying on yearly reports for risk assessment is outdated in the current dynamic tech landscape. Today, tech companies use a large portfolio of cloud services to build their businesses, generating trillions of data points per individual company, which in turn are updated daily.

Through data connectors and AI algorithms, lenders can access real-time insights into a company's current and future performance. This shift towards real-time risk assessment ensures a more accurate understanding of a company's financial health, mitigating risks for both lenders and startups.

3. Creating a new asset class for tech

The depth of analysis and real-time insights redefine risk, paving the way for a new asset class for the tech sector.

Simply ponder this, if you find yourself deciding whether or not to lend a company money, and at the point of decision, you gain access to a much richer analysis of the company’s performance — where you will stay connected and receive real-time updates for the duration of your loan — your lending appetite would naturally look very different than without it?

The creation of a new asset class for tech allows startups, teetering on the edge of profitability and beyond, to access financing without diluting their equity, a true game-changer for founders. Not to mention, providing more founders than ever with the option to fund their individual growth. Simultaneously, lenders benefit by investing in a broader range of companies whilst improving their due diligence process.

Europe must recognise the potential of this new asset class and embrace it to fuel the growth of its tech ecosystem.

Europe has a rich history and plenty of success stories with Spotify, Bolt, and Qonto, to name a few, but the time has come to forge a future rooted in aspiration instead of being weighed down by bureaucracy.

As Europeans, we have a strong entrepreneurial culture and an edge in caring about values and integrity and stand in the ideal position to take the lead in building the next generation of data and AI-first companies.

By finally bridging the gap between the European credit market and the needs of tech founders, Europe can reclaim its position as a global tech powerhouse.

It is time to step out of the comfort zone, challenge convention, and seize the opportunities that AI and data-driven financing offer.

The future of European tech excellence depends on it.

Lead image: Henrik Landgren via ArK Kapital. Photo: Uncredited.