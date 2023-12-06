Insights on a truly global scale: An interview with Rafal Modrzewski, co-founder and CEO of micro-satellite maker ICEYE

Strap down for an interview with Rafal Modrzewski, co-founder and CEO of micro-satellite manufacturer ICEYE, recorded at the recent OTB Ventures Summit in Poland.

Established in 2014 and propelled by a European Innovation Council grant along the way, Finland-based ICEYE has become an indispensable service for customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance.

Owner of the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE offers persistent monitoring capabilities for locations across the globe, irrespective of nightfall or cloud cover, ultimately allowing customers to make objective, data-driven decisions.

The 'new space' scaleup has raised over $300 million in funding to date.

Check out the interview with Rafal to find out more about the past, present, and future of the deeptech scaleup.

Lead image via ICEYE.