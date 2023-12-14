Meniga raises €15M in Series D funding for digital banking solutions

Today, fintech startup Meniga announced that it has raised €15 million in Series D funding, bringing the company's funding to €55 million.

Meniga is a global leader in digital banking solutions, serving over 100 million customers across 30 countries.

Its products enable the world's largest financial institutions to improve their online and mobile digital environment, including advanced data consolidation and enrichment, meaningful customer engagement and new revenue opportunities.

The investment round includes major European banks, Groupe BPCE and Crédito Agrícola, and the leading Icelandic VC group, Omega ehf, with participation from several existing shareholders.

Emmanuel Puga Pereira, Chief Digital Officer at Groupe BPCE, comments:

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Meniga, which currently empowers the digital banking experience for our over 10 million users, and provides more than 100 million insights for our users every year. These capabilities are critical for all BPCE banks to engage with their end users effectively, and we have seen firsthand how Meniga's solution is a key component for banks to succeed."

Part of the capital injection will help clear existing debt, rendering Meniga almost debt-free.

The funding will also be invested in the roll-out of Meniga's new strategy, focusing on further developing its core capabilities around data enrichment and hyperpersonalised insights for the financial services sector.

Lead image: Meniga. Photo: uncredited.