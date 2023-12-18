Rolls-Royce partners with quantum computing startup Riverlane, and the NQCC accelerate materials discovery

Today, startup Riverlane announced a partnership with Rolls-Royce on a project to build computational tools to simulate large, complex materials on a quantum computer to aid in material development.

Riverlane is focused on solving the problem of errors in quantum computing. It has developed a Quantum Error Correction Stack to detect, diagnose, and correct quantum errors as they occur, enabling quantum computers to move well beyond a few hundred error-free operations into trillions of error-free operations.

The Quantum Accelerator for Materials Design (QuaMaD) project, which also involves working with the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), will drastically reduce the number of qubits (quantum bits) required to simulate new materials.

Earl Campbell, VP of Quantum Science at Riverlane, explained:

"Riverlane's Quantum Error Correction Stack sits between the qubit and application layers of the quantum computing stack. Reducing errors at the qubit level reduces the number of qubits required to run complex algorithms. We also need better algorithms to help reduce the number of qubits required and unlock applications simply impossible on a classical machine – such as the simulation of new materials."

Rolls-Royce joins a customer base that includes governments, quantum computer hardware companies and world-leading research labs.

Leigh Lapworth, Rolls-Royce Fellow in Computational Science, said:

"With internal air temperatures reaching 2000 celcius, beyond the melting point of the materials we use, jet engines are a hostile environment for its components. Our current state-of-the-art materials have taken many years to develop, and we continually seek improvements in their properties to deliver more efficient engines."

Lapworth added:

"Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionise our ability to understand and design new materials, and we are excited to extend our existing collaborations with Riverlane and NQCC into our first Quantum Chemistry project."

The tools and knowledge developed in this project will be integrated into Riverlane's Quantum Error Correction Stack, Deltaflow, for quantum computers.

The QuaMaD project is funded by Innovate UK, which aims to solve problems of interest for leading technology businesses and identify the value and promote the adoption of quantum computing in key sectors of the UK economy, in line with the UK National Quantum Strategy objectives.

Lead image: Riverlane.