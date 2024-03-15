French cloud gaming company Gamestream raises €4.5M for global expansion

French white-label cloud gaming company Gamestream has today announced it has raised €4.5 million. Gamestream, launched in 2019, was created by co-founders Ivan Lebeau and Xavier Cavin. Its Cloud Gaming platform requires only three megabits of bandwidth.

The company offers its games through partnerships with publishers, including Disney Interactive, Outright Games, and Microids, with over 300 cult licences for families and casual gamers.

Gamestream's cloud gaming platform is deployed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and India. It also distributes its software through Accor hotels worldwide. Following its recent expansion in India, the company is now looking towards West Africa.

According to Ivan Lebeau, co-founder and President of Gamestream:

"There is less competition from American giants in these countries, even though the need is great. Few people can afford to buy a console, and even fewer can afford games for €70 each. Therefore, the demand for Cloud Gaming is high. Players can access unlimited console-quality licences from their computer, tablet, or smartphone for just a few euros a month. This new fundraising will allow us to impose this model on the international scene further."

Audacia and Bpifrance — via its Tech and Touch fund — have joined the company's previous investors with Audacia and Bpifrance.

Thomas Schmitz, Audacia's Investment Director, asserts:

"Streaming clearly represents the future of video games. Having a player like Gamestream in France is a fantastic opportunity in this market. Its unique model makes it a formidable competitor on the world stage. This start-up has found its place by targeting a specific target, players in emerging countries, whose potential is exponential. We have every reason to believe in its success."

According to Guillaume Simonaire, Investment Director at Bpifrance:

"Gamestream is an example of the success of French Deep Tech. In just four years, it has established itself as a major player in the international Cloud Gaming scene, illustrating French Touch's commitment to promoting innovation and French leadership. We are proud to contribute today to its expansion via our Tech & Touch fund, which we hope will be strong and sustainable.

Lead image: Ivan Lebeau, co-founder and President of Gamestream. Photo: uncredited.