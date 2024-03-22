Green PRAXIS raises Seed funding for natural asset management

This week, Green PRAXIS, a startup that supports operators and infrastructure owners in managing natural assets, announced successful Seed fundraising.

Faced with the many current climate challenges, infrastructure operators and forest owners must better balance ecology and economy in their design and operation.

Green PRAXIS offers a service combining expertise and a platform for modelling large-scale nature-based solutions (NbS). The company optimises the management of natural assets and human infrastructure based on four key dimensions: risk management, cost optimisation, biodiversity and carbon footprint.

Coupled with the expertise of a team of scientists, it gives decision-makers the means to develop scenarios and adopt optimised strategies.

According to Martin Guillaume, chairman of Green PRAXIS:

"Climate and ecological change is unprecedented in the history of humanity. Environmental engineering combined with data science, modelling and AI is a valuable complement to expert judgement. With our platform, major land operators can better manage their risks and reduce costs while limiting their impact on biodiversity."

The funds are raised from Open CNP, the CNP Assurances Corporate Venture fund, AFI Ventures, the Ventech early-stage impact fund, and historical investors.

Alexandra Pailhes, CEO of Open CNP, the CNP Assurances Corporate Venture fund, shared:

"A responsible investor, infrastructure holder and leading private owner of forests in France, CNP Assurances is proud to support the development of Green PRAXIS in France and Europe via Open CNP, its Corporate Venture fund. The solutions offered by this French startup are innovative – with an original method for measuring biodiversity by acoustic analysis – and fully in line with our raison d’être for a sustainable society."

According to Charles Foucault, Partner at AFI Ventures:

"The nature-based approach, coupled with technology and AI, won us over at AFI Ventures. Green Praxis defines a new way of thinking about land management and puts an end to the dogma of all things mechanical and chemical. They are in the process of convincing the major infrastructure operator groups, which is very interesting for the future of our natural spaces and biodiversity."

This fundraising will enable the team to cover a greater number of use cases and accelerate the platform's deployment in France and Europe.

Lead image: Irina Iriser.