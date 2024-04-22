SaaS Payflows raises €25M Series A

Payflows, an AI-powered SaaS finance platform, has raised €25M in Series A funding.

The Series A is led by Balderton Capital with participation from existing investors including Ribbit Capital, Headline, 20VC and the family offices of Plaid’s founder and Galeries Lafayette.

Founded in 2022 by former Luko executives Pauline Glikman and Joseph Assouline, Payflows is building a ‘love letter to the finance team’ with their bud to update financial management systems by automating manual and repetitive tasks. The company has been growing in stealth for two years with clients such as Swile, Spendesk and Podimo.

Its customers are primarily comprised of businesses at the mid to upper end of growth, particularly those who are facing complex regulations and operations across multiple markets and currencies.

Payflows condenses different information sources for accounts payable, account receivable, customers, suppliers, payments and cashflows.

