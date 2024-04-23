Seraphim Space launches second spacetech fund

UK-based spacetech VC Seraphim Space have closed their new fund Seraphim Space Ventures II LP (SVII).

Seraphim Space is the most prolific spacetech investor globally, with investments in over 120 SpaceTech companies in 27 countries that have raised more than $3 billion in funding. SSV II will support 30 companies, and will prioritise:

the application of artificial intelligence to satellite data to unlock near real time insights about the world to help combat challenges posed by climate change and global security

the merging of terrestrial and space-based communications networks to enable 'always on' ubiquitous connectivity for both people and machines

utilising the unique microgravity environment of space to drive the next wave of scientific breakthrough in areas such as biotech and material science

the creation of space-based networks for on-orbit edge compute, internet/ communications and data relay to power the developing in-orbit economy

Having launched the world’s first venture fund focused on SpaceTech in 2016, Seraphim Space now also operates a leading spacetechech accelerator, the Seraphim Space Accelerator, as well as the world’s first listed spacetech growth fund, Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC.

Notable previous investments by the VC include ICEYE, HawkEye 360, LeoLabs, D-Orbit, Spire Global, Voyager, AST SpaceMobile and Tomorrow.io.

New backers to this fund include Eutelsat, NEC and SKY Perfect JSAT.

The fund has already made nine investments aligned with some of these key themes via a warehouse portfolio, such as:

Hubble – Internet of Things satellite constellation for connecting directly to billions of Bluetooth enabled devices

Delos – Space data powered wildfire home insurance provider

ATMOS - Space cargo return service for life sciences

Auriga - Novel electro-magnetic launch system

Mark Boggett, CEO and General Partner at Seraphim Space, commented:

“We are delighted to announce that Seraphim Space Ventures II has achieved its first close and are excited to continue our quest for helping SpaceTech’s most pioneering entrepreneurs change the world for the better.

"By focusing on investing globally and at an early stage, the new Fund will strengthen our ability to support SpaceTech’s brightest stars through every step of their journey. With our investment-readiness focused accelerator helping start-ups to reach the launch pad, the new Fund providing ignition for lift off, and our listed growth fund providing the fuel to achieve escape velocity, we have a unique offering to help our companies sky-rocket.”

