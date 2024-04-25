Treefera raises $12M Series A for AI-driven environmental compliance solutions

Nature-based assert reporting company Treefera today announced a $12m Series A raise, led by AlbionVC. This raise comes just seven months after the company’s $2.2 million Pre-Seed.

Treefera was co-founded by Jonathan Horn, theoretical physicist and former Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, and Caroline Grey, former Chief Customer Officer at UiPath.

The Treefera platform delivers data solutions and insights to clients dealing with the increasingly complex regulatory challenges involved in environmental and supply chain compliance.

It integrates satellite, drone, and ground truth data at a huge scale and overlays this with AI algorithms, providing its clients continuous monitoring, assurance, and risk evaluation. This includes delivering insights and assurances around the provenance of commodities, deforestation risk, carbon credits, carbon removal, and supply chain sustainability in real-time.

For clients — such as project developers, biochar producers, registries, financial services operating in the carbon credit market, bioenergy and biofuel companies and supply chain businesses - the platform covers jurisdictions (countries and large regions) as well as 500+ registered forest projects and harvest sites, bringing together an unprecedented volume of environmental and forestry data. The platform then integrates with client analytics through an API.

Jonathan Horn, CEO & Co-Founder of Treefera, comments;

“Since our launch in September, the demand for instant, comprehensive insights across various nature-based data domains has exceeded our expectations. Treefera meets this demand by providing real-time transparency and accuracy, crucial for businesses navigating environmental challenges and supply chain complexities.”

Paul Lehair, Investment Director at AlbionVC, comments:

“Treefera has managed to build a market-leading product and data platform for nature-based assets in very little time, which is addressing huge transparency problems in the carbon credits space and supply chain, as well as in other verticals. The Treefera team has the capability to build a generational company that addresses humanity’s most significant challenge and helps companies on their transition to a net zero future.”

Treefera has forged partnerships with industry leaders, including Anew Climate, ACCIONA, and Maple Credits.

With this funding, Treefera aims to enhance its platform capabilities and expand its team worldwide.

Josh Strauss, President of Environmental Products at Anew Climate, comments:

“As Anew Climate drives transformational change across the carbon market with our recent launch of the Epoch Evaluation Platform, Treefera helps us set a new standard for forest carbon project additionality and durability. Treefera’s machine learning and remote sensing tools, combined with Anew’s vast forest carbon data set, allow for previously unachievable levels of accuracy in assessing biomass change and harvesting activities across the North American forest landscape.”

Laurel Perry, Co-Founder at Maple Credits, comments:

“The advantages and support provided by the Treefera platform are integral to our success, and we would not be where we are without it. Its innovative features and tools have brought immense value to our business. By providing access to validated and trustworthy information on the platform, we can reduce costs and save time, which is a game-changer.”

Lead image: Treefera Founders: CRO Caroline Grey and CEO Jonathan Horn. Photo: uncredited.