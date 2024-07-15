Asset management reporting SaaS Instinct Digital closes £5M Series A

Instinct Digital, a software designed to streamline and automate key aspects of funds and investor reporting, has raised £5M in Series A funding, led by AlbionVC.

Instinct Digital has developed a cloud-based investment reporting and communication platform that acquires and aggregates reporting assets from internal and external sources, unifies, manages and optimises all reporting operations.

This includes report production, distribution, and analytics, and the digitisation of communications. This results in significant time and cost efficiencies, with clients reporting at least 70% improvement in delivery times, and improved quality and accuracy available across 37 languages and 40 countries, whilst delivering on both brand consistency and regulatory compliance.

The funding round led by AlbionVC, the London-based venture capital specialist that backs visionary founders and technologies, will enable Instinct Digital to onboard and support new clients, deepen partner integrations and expand further into new geographies - including the US.

Cassian Scott, CEO of Instinct Digital, commented: “We are delighted to partner with AlbionVC on the next stage of our journey. Our prestigious clients are fundamental to our success, along with our partners and team who have enabled Instinct to build a product that has the potential to become the benchmark in investment communications and reporting for investors. On behalf of the Board and the Executive team I extend my sincere thanks to all who have chosen and supported, and those that continue to support, our firm.”

"When the market-leading solution meets a large market with an urgent need for innovation, great things happen. The team behind Instinct Digital have a track record of success in both the industry they are providing a solution for, and in scaling enterprise software businesses. Cassian is an ambitious CEO with an exceptional team who is executing at pace, motivated by the large market opportunity. We are delighted to partner with Cassian and Team Instinct as they build the category leader in investment communication and reporting.” said Robert Whitby-Smith, Partner at AlbionVC.