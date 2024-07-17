Charting a sustainable future: Diego Pavía on EIT InnoEnergy’s Impact

In this conversation, I spoke to Diego Pavía, CEO of sustainability-focused innovation engine EIT InnoEnergy. InnoEnergy was one of European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT)'s first three Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs) and, fifteen years later, has been valued at over €1B.

EIT's Knowledge and Innovation Communities encompass 70 hubs and over 2450 new products and services with almost 10,000 ventures supported, and EIT supported start-ups are valued at €72B in total. Their range of activities positions the KICs extremely well to tackle many of the existing and upcoming systemic challenges in a joint and united effort.

EIT InnoEnergy provides startups with crucial resources, including funding, mentorship, and market access, fostering a robust innovation ecosystem.

Pavía emphasized the importance of collaboration across Europe and beyond, highlighting successful projects that have significantly impacted the energy sector. He also discussed the future of energy innovation, stressing the need for continued investment in new technologies and sustainable solutions.

"Our aim is to bridge the gap between Europe and the world, enhancing global cooperation in sustainable energy," he explained.

He also emphasized the importance of continued investment in new technologies to tackle future energy challenges: "Innovation in energy is crucial for a sustainable future, and we must keep pushing the boundaries."