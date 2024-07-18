Fintech

Meridien Holdings acquires 27% stake in London fintech DKK Partners

The acquisition allows DKK to benefit from Meridien's global payment, acquiring, banking and FX liquidity capabilities.
Lucy Adams 7 hours ago
Meridien Holdings acquires 27% stake in London fintech DKK Partners
Send email Copy link
Meridien Holdings acquires 27% stake in London fintech DKK Partners
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All