Munich AI startup Voiceline secures €2.4M Seed funding to transform field sales

Munich AI startup Voiceline has closed its Seed Funding round, securing €2.4 million in funding, bringing the company’s total funding to €4.2 million.

Today’s sales arena is experiencing rapid digital disruption, redefining efficiency and intelligence. While virtual meetings, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, virtual deal rooms, and revenue intelligence platforms are dramatically reshaping sales, the heartbeat of many organisations — field sales — hasn’t changed much in decades. The modern sales tool kit relies on virtual interactions to be effective.

However, many companies still rely on face-to-face meetings to sell their goods and build lasting relationships.

The company frees up salespeople's time by automating manual documentation, streamlining administrative tasks, and ensuring complete data capture in the field.

The platform automatically transcribes and analyses conversations by allowing field staff to record customer interactions via voice, identifying industry-specific terms.

This information is then used to generate automated follow-up actions, significantly reducing the time spent on post-visit paperwork.

The startup claims to cut follow-up time, which can exceed an hour per appointment, by up to 80 per cent.

The solution also provides valuable customer insights through comprehensive documentation.

Following product research with around 400 companies, the company’s customers include Böllhoff, Hawle, Bohnenkamp, Schrauben-Jäger, Elis Textilmanagement,Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Julius Blum.

Venture Stars and SCALEHOUSE Capital co-led the funding, which included various co-investors and angels.

The company plans to invest the funds in UX, unlocking further use cases and expanding its customer base.