Berlin's Root Global raises €8M to decarbonise global food system

Berlin startup Root Global has raised €8 million in Seed funding to help food and beverage manufacturers on their way to Net Zero.

Since launching in 2023, the company's Root platform has helped companies in the food market manage their climate footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Root Global's customers include some of Europe's largest food and beverage manufacturers as customers, including the largest dairy in Europe and the largest fast-food chain in the world. This expands to over 10,000 farmers who receive help managing and reducing millions of tons of CO2e.

Climate performance has become increasingly business-critical for companies, as they must now disclose their climate performance and set net-zero targets. Some Root Global's clients even lost important customers before our cooperation because they could not provide reporting and documentation.

Root Global helps companies along the food value chain make business decisions that lead to sustainable carbon reduction and climate-friendlier consumer products. This has expanded to help customers derive and initiate concrete reduction measures.

Point Nine (Christoph Janz) leads the funding round, which is rounded out by Project A, HelloWorld, Arc Investors, and several experienced startup entrepreneurs.

Lead image: Root Global. Photo: uncredited.