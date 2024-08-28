Blockchain

BlockDAG and Borussia Dortmund announce $10M blockchain partnership

The $10 million collaboration stands as the largest crypto-related sponsorship deals ever in Germany. 
Cate Lawrence 1 day ago
Blockchain company BlockDAG has announced a three-year partnership with German football team Borussia Dortmund.

The $10 million collaboration stands as the largest crypto-related sponsorship deals ever in Germany, highlighting BlockDAG’s ambition to become a leading player in the European blockchain market.

The news follows on from related partnerships such as Blockchain.com and Dallas Cowboys,  Tezos and Manchester United, and announced in July this year, Southampton FC and Rollbit, an online cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) gambling company.

For Borussia Dortmund, the partnership represents a strategic step into the rapidly evolving blockchain space, showcasing the club’s commitment to embracing innovation and maintaining its reputation as a forward-thinking organisation. 

As Borussia Dortmund’s first blockchain partner, BlockDAG will leverage the club’s extensive global reach and passionate fanbase to introduce blockchain technology to millions of  football enthusiasts worldwide. 

The partnership will not only elevate the visibility of  BlockDAG but also pave the way for broader adoption of blockchain solutions in various  industries. 

BlockDAG leverages Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to address limitations in traditional blockchain systems. Instead of linear blockchain, DAG architecture allows for concurrent processing of multiple transactions, faster transaction speeds, and enhanced scalability.

The three-year partnership will include various initiatives including branding opportunities, VIP hospitality, behind-the-scenes tours, meet-and-greets with players, matchday experiences, a series of fan contests and exclusive giveaways including signed memorabilia designed to strengthen fan engagement and reward both existing and new $BDAG token holders.

According to Antony Turner, CEO of BlockDAG:  

“Partnering with a world-class football club like Borussia Dortmund is an exciting step forward for BlockDAG.  This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our belief in the  transformative power of blockchain technology.”

Carsten Cramer, Chief Marketing Officer of Borussia Dortmund, added:

“We are thrilled to  welcome BlockDAG as a Premium Partner of Borussia Dortmund. This partnership not only highlights our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies but also reflects our vision of leading both on and off the pitch.

We look forward to exploring the exciting  possibilities that this collaboration will bring to our fans and the broader football community.” 

