BlockDAG and Borussia Dortmund announce $10M blockchain partnership

Blockchain company BlockDAG has announced a three-year partnership with German football team Borussia Dortmund.

The $10 million collaboration stands as the largest crypto-related sponsorship deals ever in Germany, highlighting BlockDAG’s ambition to become a leading player in the European blockchain market.

The news follows on from related partnerships such as Blockchain.com and Dallas Cowboys, Tezos and Manchester United, and announced in July this year, Southampton FC and Rollbit, an online cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) gambling company.

For Borussia Dortmund, the partnership represents a strategic step into the rapidly evolving blockchain space, showcasing the club’s commitment to embracing innovation and maintaining its reputation as a forward-thinking organisation.

As Borussia Dortmund’s first blockchain partner, BlockDAG will leverage the club’s extensive global reach and passionate fanbase to introduce blockchain technology to millions of football enthusiasts worldwide.

The partnership will not only elevate the visibility of BlockDAG but also pave the way for broader adoption of blockchain solutions in various industries.

BlockDAG leverages Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to address limitations in traditional blockchain systems. Instead of linear blockchain, DAG architecture allows for concurrent processing of multiple transactions, faster transaction speeds, and enhanced scalability.

The three-year partnership will include various initiatives including branding opportunities, VIP hospitality, behind-the-scenes tours, meet-and-greets with players, matchday experiences, a series of fan contests and exclusive giveaways including signed memorabilia designed to strengthen fan engagement and reward both existing and new $BDAG token holders.

According to Antony Turner, CEO of BlockDAG:

“Partnering with a world-class football club like Borussia Dortmund is an exciting step forward for BlockDAG. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our belief in the transformative power of blockchain technology.”

Carsten Cramer, Chief Marketing Officer of Borussia Dortmund, added: